Baijiayun Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: RTC) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.12%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.91M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The RTC stock price is -281.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.38 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.31K shares.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RTC stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Baijiayun Group Ltd shares have moved 36.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) have changed 80.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 21000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.91% over the past 5 years.

RTC Dividends

Baijiayun Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.42% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baijiayun Group Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $1.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.