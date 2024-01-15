Azitra Inc. (AZTR) Is Up 15.94%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) has seen 55572.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.52M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 15.94% during that session. The AZTR stock price is -331.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and 23.33% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Azitra Inc (AZTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) trade information

Sporting 15.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AZTR stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, Azitra Inc shares have moved 30.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) have changed -9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Azitra Inc (AZTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.67% over the past 6 months.

AZTR Dividends

Azitra Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.56% with a share float percentage of 60.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azitra Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Precept Management LLC with over 50000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Precept Management LLC held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 29000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.