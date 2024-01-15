Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -16.74%

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 99884.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.58M, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -16.74% during that session. The AVTX stock price is -22557.34% off its 52-week high price of $1296.00 and -19.41% below the 52-week low of $6.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Sporting -16.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AVTX stock price touched $5.72 or saw a rise of 36.73%. Year-to-date, Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -37.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) have changed -31.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 64090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.97%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.