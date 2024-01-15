ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 19.68% Stock Price Incline

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.76M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 19.68% during that session. The ASLN stock price is -393.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 58.95% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Sporting 19.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ASLN stock price touched $0.95 or saw a fall of -0.48%. Year-to-date, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares have moved 81.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have changed 101.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 70950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.43%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 51.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.32% over the past 5 years.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.17% with a share float percentage of 24.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $10.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vivo Capital, LLC held 37.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.12 million and represent 14.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 9908.0 shares of worth $21054.0 while later fund manager owns 7968.0 shares of worth $31872.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.