Arrival (ARVL) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 98182.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.33M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -4292.52% off its 52-week high price of $47.00 and 14.95% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Arrival.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ARVL stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 7.76%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -6.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed -7.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.5.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.85% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.41% with a share float percentage of 6.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Antara Capital Lp with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $3.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Antara Capital Lp held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centiva Capital, LP, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.