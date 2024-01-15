Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN)’s -5.07% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.22M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The AREN stock price is -753.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.18 and -2.29% below the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Iris Energy Limited.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) trade information

Sporting -5.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AREN stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 29.95%. Year-to-date, Arena Group Holdings Inc shares have moved -44.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) have changed -47.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.33% over the past 5 years.

AREN Dividends

Arena Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.49% with a share float percentage of 109.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arena Group Holdings Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 5.58 million shares worth more than $25.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 23.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Asset Management, Llc, with the holding of over 2.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.85 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.