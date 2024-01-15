Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 72008.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.65M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The ARBE stock price is -296.35% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 10.94% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Argo Blockchain plc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Sporting -0.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ARBE stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 10.28%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd shares have moved -11.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed 6.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbe Robotics Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.04% with a share float percentage of 43.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbe Robotics Ltd having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $22.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.0 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 68769.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 30506.0 shares of worth $68333.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.