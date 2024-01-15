Analysts Are Recommending Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) As A Buy Candidate

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 68175.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.95M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The WINT stock price is -3243.86% off its 52-week high price of $19.06 and -5.26% below the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.94.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Sporting -6.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WINT stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 14.93%. Year-to-date, Windtree Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -20.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) have changed -22.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 40250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Windtree Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.72%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.50% and 88.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.63% over the past 5 years.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.65% with a share float percentage of 17.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Windtree Therapeutics Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 42667.0 shares worth more than $53333.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 31583.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39478.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 8882.0 shares of worth $11102.0 while later fund manager owns 2548.0 shares of worth $3261.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.