Analysts Are Recommending Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) As A Buy Candidate

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 50109.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.87M, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The FARM stock price is -51.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 50.84% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) trade information

Sporting 3.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FARM stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Farmer Bros. Co. shares have moved 16.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) have changed 18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.54% from current levels.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farmer Bros. Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.52%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.20% and 78.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.45% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 85.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.73% with a share float percentage of 58.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmer Bros. Co. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 22NW, LP with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $5.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, 22NW, LP held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JCP Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.75 million and represent 4.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.