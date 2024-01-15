An In-Depth Look At The CVRx Inc (CVRX) Stock

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 72066.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $576.92M, closed the last trade at $27.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The CVRX stock price is -19.56% off its 52-week high price of $33.13 and 76.29% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CVRx Inc (CVRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CVRX stock price touched $27.71 or saw a rise of 8.79%. Year-to-date, CVRx Inc shares have moved -11.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) have changed 19.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

CVRx Inc (CVRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVRx Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.96%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.80% and 1.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.91 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.18 million and $7.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.00% for the current quarter and 61.20% for the next.

CVRX Dividends

CVRx Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.82% with a share float percentage of 85.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVRx Inc having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Johnson & Johnson with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $53.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Johnson & Johnson held 16.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.6 million and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $5.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $4.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.