Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 77922.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.89M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The WTER stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 515.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WTER stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 4.94%. Year-to-date, Alkaline Water Company Inc shares have moved 14.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) have changed 3.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11250.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11250.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3749900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3749900.0% from current levels.

Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.07% over the past 6 months, compared to 32.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.25% over the past 5 years.

WTER Dividends

Alkaline Water Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.14% with a share float percentage of 4.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alkaline Water Company Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wells Fargo & Company held 2.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 82391.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.