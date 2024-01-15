An In-Depth Look At Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR)

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 97600.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.84% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -134157.14% off its 52-week high price of $657.86 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting -3.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 10.14%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allarity Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.61%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.90% and 99.90% for the next quarter.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.15% with a share float percentage of 15.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allarity Therapeutics Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3617.0 shares worth more than $23872.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1429.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9431.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.