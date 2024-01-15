An Analysis Of Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) Stock

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.93M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The NEGG stock price is -205.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 48.51% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NEGG stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 17.21%. Year-to-date, Newegg Commerce Inc shares have moved -19.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) have changed -16.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newegg Commerce Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.14% over the past 5 years.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 92.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 5.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newegg Commerce Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.