An Analysis Of Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.22M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -7.04% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -18.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.56 and 60.61% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Sporting -7.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ICCM stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Icecure Medical Ltd shares have moved 23.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed 38.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Icecure Medical Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $950k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $930k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $939k and $710k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.20% for the current quarter and 31.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.72% over the past 5 years.

ICCM Dividends

Icecure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.52% with a share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Icecure Medical Ltd having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.