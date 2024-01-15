An Analysis Of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) has a beta value of -0.37 and has seen 85860.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.16M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The EUDA stock price is -123.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 72.08% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.31K shares.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Sporting -1.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the EUDA stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Euda Health Holdings Limited shares have moved 7.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) have changed 25.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 3130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 140.66% over the past 6 months.

EUDA Dividends

Euda Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.39% with a share float percentage of 15.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euda Health Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $1.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 1.92% of shares outstanding.