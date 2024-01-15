American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Forecast To Fall -44.62% To Reach Consensus Target Price

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.71M, closed the last trade at $11.57 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 5.86% during that session. The APEI stock price is -16.77% off its 52-week high price of $13.51 and 67.5% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Public Education Inc (APEI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) trade information

Sporting 5.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the APEI stock price touched $11.57 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, American Public Education Inc shares have moved 19.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) have changed 23.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -44.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 13.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.14% from current levels.

American Public Education Inc (APEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Public Education Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 146.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.42%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 137.10% and 92.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150.47 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $152.44 million and $149.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 0.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 105.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

APEI Dividends

American Public Education Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.53% with a share float percentage of 83.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Public Education Inc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redwood Capital Management, LLC with over 1.41 million shares worth more than $6.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redwood Capital Management, LLC held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 325 Capital Llc, with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.08 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $2.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $2.79 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.