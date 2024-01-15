Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM): What Are The Positives?

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.91M, closed the last trade at $3.89 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The ALIM stock price is -12.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 66.58% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82720.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ALIM stock price touched $3.89 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Alimera Sciences Inc. shares have moved -9.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alimera Sciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.87%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 97.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.34 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.03 million and $13.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.50% for the current quarter and 73.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.08% over the past 5 years.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.