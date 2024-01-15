Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Disappoints Wall Street With -7.25% Stock Price Loss

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.32M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.25% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -661.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 29.23% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 632.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Sporting -7.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AKTS stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 18.55%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have moved -21.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed 13.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -361.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.85% from current levels.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.99 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.61% with a share float percentage of 52.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoustis Technologies Inc having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company.

The other major institutional holder is TOMPKINS MARK N., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Dec 27, 2017.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.62% shares in the company for having 4.79 million shares of worth $15.22 million while later fund manager owns 3.74 million shares of worth $11.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.16% of company’s outstanding stock.