Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.47M, closed the last trade at $5.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -1374.9% off its 52-week high price of $76.40 and 36.87% above the 52-week low of $3.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aditxt Inc (ADTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$17.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Sporting -4.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ADTX stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 18.3%. Year-to-date, Aditxt Inc shares have moved -21.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) have changed -14.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 89610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $186k and $340k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.30% for the current quarter and -5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.54% over the past 5 years.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.02% with a share float percentage of 21.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aditxt Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 14739.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1162.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20916.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 1162.0 shares of worth $20916.0 while later fund manager owns 39.0 shares of worth $951.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.