Adamas One Corp (JEWL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.69M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.51% during that session. The JEWL stock price is -472.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68240.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.11K shares.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Sporting 8.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the JEWL stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Adamas One Corp shares have moved 6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) have changed 40.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 19980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adamas One Corp (JEWL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.68% over the past 6 months.

JEWL Dividends

Adamas One Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamas One Corp having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC with over 55556.0 shares worth more than $38889.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 12524.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13701.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.