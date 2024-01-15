Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) Shares Are Up 64.13% YTD

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 82164.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.10M, closed the last trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The ADAG stock price is 0.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.14 and 65.3% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Adagene Inc.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ADAG stock price touched $3.17. Year-to-date, Adagene Inc ADR shares have moved 64.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) have changed 76.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 25180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adagene Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 108.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.56%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.49% over the past 5 years.

ADAG Dividends

Adagene Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.35% with a share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adagene Inc ADR having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $1.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SC China Holding Ltd held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.