Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.69M, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The ABOS stock price is -191.49% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 53.35% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ABOS stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 14.91%. Year-to-date, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 1.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) have changed 38.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.72%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 10.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.28% with a share float percentage of 91.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.77 million shares worth more than $47.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 16.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, with the holding of over 3.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.84 million and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $8.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $2.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.