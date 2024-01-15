Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM): What Makes The Stock Good?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) has a beta value of -0.12 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.89M, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The ATNM stock price is -185.99% off its 52-week high price of $14.70 and 22.18% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ATNM stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 1.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) have changed 11.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Figures show that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.36%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.23% over the past 5 years.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 31 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.90% with a share float percentage of 26.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $12.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.9 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $5.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $3.48 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.