A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 86056.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.38M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The VMAR stock price is -591.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 4.94% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VMAR stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Vision Marine Technologies Inc shares have moved -26.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) have changed -35.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vision Marine Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.67%, compared to -18.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 242.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -146.70% over the past 5 years.

VMAR Dividends

Vision Marine Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.07% with a share float percentage of 8.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vision Marine Technologies Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 26802.0 shares worth more than $99971.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 14394.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53689.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 8728.0 shares of worth $32468.0 while later fund manager owns 5949.0 shares of worth $21951.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.