A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 59073.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.52M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The LEXX stock price is -138.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 56.95% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 136.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LEXX stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares have moved 20.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) have changed 18.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.92.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 82.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.59%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.20% and 29.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 258.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.43% over the past 5 years.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.24% with a share float percentage of 20.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexaria Bioscience Corp having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invenomic Capital Management, LP with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invenomic Capital Management, LP held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48837.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35665.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 39100.0 shares of worth $29043.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.