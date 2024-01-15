A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 70016.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $451.29M, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The ACIU stock price is -12.47% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 61.05% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AC Immune SA (ACIU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ACIU stock price touched $4.57 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, AC Immune SA shares have moved -8.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have changed 26.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.52 while the price target rests at a high of $14.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -216.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.79% from current levels.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AC Immune SA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.72%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.66% over the past 5 years.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.75% with a share float percentage of 43.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AC Immune SA having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 7.43 million shares worth more than $21.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.58 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 56369.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 37118.0 shares of worth $80917.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.