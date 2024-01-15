A Detailed Analysis Of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.91M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.54% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -26.09% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 35.65% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.63K shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Sporting -2.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CBAT stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 20.69%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology Inc shares have moved 9.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed 12.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $1.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.52% from current levels.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CBAK Energy Technology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.00%, compared to -14.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.07% over the past 5 years.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 09 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.