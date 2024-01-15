A Detailed Analysis Of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 63110.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.75M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The AVAH stock price is -25.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 64.58% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.25. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Avista Corporation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AVAH stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc shares have moved -10.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.97.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 53.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -93.67% over the past 5 years.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.32% with a share float percentage of 95.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 81.6 million shares worth more than $137.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 42.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with the holding of over 48.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.23 million and represent 25.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $2.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.