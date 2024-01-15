-9.44 Fall Turns Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.24M, closed the last trade at $4.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -9.44% during that session. The BBLG stock price is -2174.88% off its 52-week high price of $96.00 and 31.04% above the 52-week low of $2.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Sporting -9.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BBLG stock price touched $4.22 or saw a rise of 19.77%. Year-to-date, Bone Biologics Corp shares have moved -6.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) have changed 21.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 56890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bone Biologics Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.26%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.78% over the past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.67% with a share float percentage of 26.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bone Biologics Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 9.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71500.0 and represent 1.60% of shares outstanding.