-3.49% Fall Drives Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 70593.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.49% during that session. The BFRI stock price is -850.23% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 1.81% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Sporting -3.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BFRI stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 21.35%. Year-to-date, Biofrontera Inc shares have moved -20.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) have changed -30.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 30340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biofrontera Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.68%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.00% and 86.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.44 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $10.14 million and $8.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.60% for the current quarter and 46.70% for the next.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.84% with a share float percentage of 23.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biofrontera Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 10953.0 shares worth more than $5695.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 9560.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4971.0 and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 6047.0 shares of worth $3144.0 while later fund manager owns 4906.0 shares of worth $2551.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.