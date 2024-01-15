-1.41 Fall Turns Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 57635.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -3161.65% off its 52-week high price of $91.00 and 8.6% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.80K shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting -1.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DBGI stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 22.07%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc shares have moved -14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed -45.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.04% over the past 5 years.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 3.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 3451.0 shares worth more than $56768.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1176.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19345.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.