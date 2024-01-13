Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB): With The Stock Up 72.02 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.15% or $2.12. The 52-week high for the YMAB share is $10.95, that puts it down -13.47 from that peak though still a striking 72.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $420.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.71K shares over the past three months.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. YMAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) registered a 28.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.15% in intraday trading to $9.65 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.40%, and it has moved by 44.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.70%. The short interest in Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 2.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.29, which implies an increase of 21.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, YMAB is trading at a discount of -127.98% off the target high and 48.19% off the low.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) shares have gone up 36.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.41% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -800.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.95 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.26 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.45 million and $20.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.40% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 69.05% in 2024.

YMAB Dividends

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc insiders own 14.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.90%, with the float percentage being 70.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $17.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $4.34 million.