Why Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MAT share is $22.64, that puts it down -24.05 from that peak though still a striking 15.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.47. MAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $18.25 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.39%, and it has moved by -1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.25%. The short interest in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 6.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.42, which implies an increase of 22.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, MAT is trading at a discount of -42.47% off the target high and -4.11% off the low.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mattel, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) shares have gone down -14.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $856.22 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.4 billion and $814.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.40% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1.54% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

MAT Dividends

Mattel, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Mattel, Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.02%, with the float percentage being 96.72%. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 469 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.21 million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $883.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.11 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 11.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $822.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 26.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $517.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.29 million, or about 4.60% of the stock, which is worth about $318.24 million.