What To Expect As Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Delivers An 8.64% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s traded shares were 4.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $264.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the V share is $266.19, that puts it down -0.76 from that peak though still a striking 20.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $208.76. The company’s market capitalization is $531.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.81 million shares over the past three months.

Visa Inc (V) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.54. V has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) trade information

Visa Inc (V) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $264.17 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by 1.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.94%. The short interest in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is 30.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $288.47, which implies an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $243.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, V is trading at a discount of -23.03% off the target high and 8.01% off the low.

Visa Inc (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Visa Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Visa Inc (V) shares have gone up 8.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.88% against 1.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.92% per annum.

V Dividends

Visa Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Visa Inc is 2.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.59%, with the float percentage being 98.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,649 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 141.52 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $33.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Visa Inc (V) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.92 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.28 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $9.09 billion.