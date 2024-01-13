What To Expect As Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Delivers An -43.01% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the SAGE share is $59.99, that puts it down -125.95 from that peak though still a striking 37.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 892.23K shares over the past three months.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SAGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.16.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $26.55 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.66%, and it has moved by 34.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.18%. The short interest in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) is 7.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.88, which implies a decrease of -2.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, SAGE is trading at a discount of -197.55% off the target high and 32.2% off the low.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sage Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) shares have gone down -43.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.79% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.00% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 888.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.9 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.37 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 million and $2.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,235.10% and then jump by 1,077.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.86%. While earnings are projected to return -5.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 41.10% per annum.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics Inc insiders own 12.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.23%, with the float percentage being 115.68%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $413.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.36 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $299.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $51.07 million.