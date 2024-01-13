What Should You Do With Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.00. The 52-week high for the SISI share is $1.60, that puts it down -1233.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $7.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 608.34K shares over the past three months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Shineco Inc (SISI) registered a 2.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.59% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.87%, and it has moved by 13.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.79%. The short interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc insiders own 8.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $19610.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87694.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10435.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $425.0 market value.