We Just Learned Something New! After Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH)’s -0.18% Loss This Week

During the last session, Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the INVH share is $36.53, that puts it down -8.08 from that peak though still a striking 15.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.49. The company’s market capitalization is $20.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. INVH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $33.80 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by 0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.51%. The short interest in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) is 12.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.78, which implies an increase of 10.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, INVH is trading at a discount of -21.3% off the target high and 2.37% off the low.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitation Homes Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) shares have gone down -4.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.99% against 3.00.

While earnings are projected to return 12.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.04% per annum.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invitation Homes Inc is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders