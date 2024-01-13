We Just Learned Something New! After China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s 1.88% Gain This Week

During the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares were 2.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $1.21, that puts it down -1110.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) registered a 8.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.42% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 3.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.80%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 46.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.93%, with the float percentage being 1.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63850.0 shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $21779.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36672.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12508.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 14500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4945.0 market value.