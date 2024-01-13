We Just Learned Something New About Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) This Week With Its 1.92% Gain

During the last session, Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the WU share is $14.78, that puts it down -21.25 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 million shares over the past three months.

Western Union Company (WU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.41. WU has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Western Union Company (WU) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.16% in intraday trading to $12.19 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by 2.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.02%. The short interest in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 17.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.94, which implies an increase of 5.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, WU is trading at a discount of -47.66% off the target high and 17.97% off the low.

Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Union Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Union Company (WU) shares have gone up 0.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.70% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then drop -9.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 billion and $998.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -1.49% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.97% per annum.

WU Dividends

Western Union Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Union Company is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Western Union Company insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.59%, with the float percentage being 93.97%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 634 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 41.38 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $504.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $461.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Union Company (WU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.35 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $138.31 million.