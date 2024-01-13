We Just Learned Something New About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) This Week With Its 1.99% Gain

During the last session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.29% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SNOA share is $2.68, that puts it down -1388.89 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SNOA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) registered a -20.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.29% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.99%, and it has moved by 6.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.87%. The short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares have gone down -83.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.35% against 11.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.98 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.36%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.92%, with the float percentage being 0.94%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52042.0 shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $55684.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36214.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $38748.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 29083.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28210.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4975.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $4825.0.