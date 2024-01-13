Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): Is It Possible To Be Up 12.34% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 10.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.13% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.71, that puts it up 1.16 from that peak though still a striking 52.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $460.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a 6.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.49%, and it has moved by 10.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.16%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 5.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone up 77.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92,005.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.18 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -43.75% in 2024.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.67%, with the float percentage being 58.70%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.94 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $27.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.23 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 14.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.38 million, or about 5.03% of the stock, which is worth about $20.61 million.