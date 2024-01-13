Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Has Been Falling -6.70% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 11.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $27.00, that puts it down -50.42 from that peak though still a striking 23.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.77. The company’s market capitalization is $9.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.12 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Toast, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc (TOST) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $17.95 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.18%, and it has moved by 16.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.70%. The short interest in Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 29.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc (TOST) shares have gone down -28.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 19.60.

While earnings are projected to return 122.15% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.78% per annum.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders