Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)

During the last session, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 6.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $91.85, that puts it down -37.17 from that peak though still a striking 34.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.08. The company’s market capitalization is $32.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.26 million shares over the past three months.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.71. TTD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $66.96 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.01%, and it has moved by -6.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.53%. The short interest in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is 12.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.69, which implies an increase of 14.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -49.34% off the target high and 55.2% off the low.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trade Desk Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trade Desk Inc (TTD) shares have gone down -23.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 21.15% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.20% this quarter and then drop -21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $581.85 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451.49 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $490.74 million and $382.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.60% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.47%. While earnings are projected to return 17.71% in 2024, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Trade Desk Inc insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.87%, with the float percentage being 78.60%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.49 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $3.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.31 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $796.16 million.