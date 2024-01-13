The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Stock Dropped -9.23% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $30.05, that puts it down -57.49 from that peak though still a striking 1.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.89. The company’s market capitalization is $11.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. ZTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $19.08 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by -9.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.75%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) is 16.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $250.81, which implies an increase of 92.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $203.05 and $309.00 respectively. As a result, ZTO is trading at a discount of -1519.5% off the target high and -964.2% off the low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares have gone down -29.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.39% against -15.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.42 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.08%. While earnings are projected to return 31.49% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.70% per annum.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.45%, with the float percentage being 44.78%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 41.31 million shares (or 6.81% of all shares), a total value of $788.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $383.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 36.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $702.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.73 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $90.31 million.