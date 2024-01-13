The Time To Buy Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Is Now

During the last session, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CPRT share is $51.53, that puts it down -8.32 from that peak though still a striking 35.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.51. The company’s market capitalization is $45.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. CPRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $47.57 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by -3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.57%. The short interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 8.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.01, which implies an increase of 10.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.10 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, CPRT is trading at a discount of -21.93% off the target high and 17.81% off the low.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Copart, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares have gone up 1.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.08% against 29.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.28%. While earnings are projected to return 16.67% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Copart, Inc. insiders own 9.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.51%, with the float percentage being 90.99%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,377 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 97.24 million shares (or 10.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.85 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 billion.