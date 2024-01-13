The Time Is Right To Purchase Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN)

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $3.88, that puts it down -317.2 from that peak though still a striking 44.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $169.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. HYLN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Hyzon Motors Inc..

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.95%, and it has moved by 51.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.96%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 8.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyliion Holdings Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares have gone down -52.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.69% against 20.50.

While earnings are projected to return 22.41% in 2024.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corporation insiders own 27.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.65%, with the float percentage being 32.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $16.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.4 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $4.15 million.