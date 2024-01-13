The Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Stock Jumped 9.92% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares were 3.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the DBX share is $31.08, that puts it up 1.55 from that peak though still a striking 40.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.71. The company’s market capitalization is $10.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.21. DBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Dropbox Inc (DBX) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $31.57 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.26%, and it has moved by 9.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.10%. The short interest in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) is 19.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.77 day(s) to cover.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dropbox Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dropbox Inc (DBX) shares have gone up 15.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.05% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $631.12 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $631.45 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $598.8 million and $611.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.40% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 24.57% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.60% per annum.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

