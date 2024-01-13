The Current Price For Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the JOBY share is $11.98, that puts it down -103.4 from that peak though still a striking 37.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $4.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.71. JOBY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $5.89 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.49%. The short interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is 73.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.89 day(s) to cover.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Joby Aviation Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) shares have gone down -40.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.82% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.60% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -79.86% in 2024, the next five years will return -11.81% per annum.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc insiders own 37.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.88%, with the float percentage being 62.44%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 51.05 million shares (or 7.33% of all shares), a total value of $300.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.96 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $241.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.93 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $52.62 million.