The $0.75 Is The Price At Which FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.45% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $25.69, that puts it down -3325.33 from that peak though still a striking 56.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $74.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.75. FGEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Compugen Ltd..

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) registered a -7.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.45% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by 21.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.14%. The short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 13.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies a decrease of -50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, FGEN is trading at a premium of 33.33% off the target high and 33.33% off the low.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares have gone down -70.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.06% against 11.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.63%. While earnings are projected to return 14.81% in 2024.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.40%, with the float percentage being 76.13%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 13.93% of all shares), a total value of $36.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 5.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.78 million.