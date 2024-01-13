Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA): Can A Stock That’s Up 8.43% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 8.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $11.64, that puts it down -2.83 from that peak though still a striking 37.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.09. The company’s market capitalization is $12.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.38 million shares over the past three months.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TEVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $11.32 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 17.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.52%. The short interest in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is 16.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.89, which implies an increase of 74.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.52 and $52.46 respectively. As a result, TEVA is trading at a discount of -363.43% off the target high and -204.95% off the low.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares have gone up 37.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.94% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.00% this quarter and then jump 27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.01 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.47%. While earnings are projected to return -8.37% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.60% per annum.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders